Hungary rejects Coalition of the Willing’s decisions on Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 7. /TASS/. Hungary rejects Western European countries’ decisions made at the meeting in Paris as they are geared to continue the conflict in Ukraine and create the risk of a war with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the results of the January 6 meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

"By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the risk of a direct war with Russia," the MTI agency quoted him as saying.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, this is in line with the current EU leaders’ policy toward unleashing an armed conflict with Moscow.

"Hungary will stay out of this. We support peace talks [on Ukraine], including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move towards war," he emphasized.

He noted that these matter has been discussed at a meeting of the Hungarian government, which will not let the country be dragged into the war against Russia Brussels is seeking to unleash.

On January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. At a briefing in December 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow's position against the deployment of Western contingents in Ukraine is consistent and well known.