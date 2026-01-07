US European Command confirms detention of Russian Marinera tanker

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The US European Command (EUCOM) has confirmed the detention of the Russian Marinera oil tanker in the Atlantic.

"The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," it wrote on its X account.

Reuters reported earlier citing sources that the US Coast Guard was conducting an operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera off the coast of Latin America,

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News on January 4 that the United States would continue seizing oil tankers with Venezuelan oil and targeting boats allegedly smuggling drugs.