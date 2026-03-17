FACTBOX: Russia hit by 206 drones overnight, injuries reported in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 206 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of the attack, five people were wounded in the city of Korocha in the Belgorod Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on March 16 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 17, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 206 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the report, 62 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 43 over the Moscow Region, including 40 targeting Moscow, 28 over the Krasnodar Region, 18 over Crimea, 12 each over the Smolensk Region and the Azov Sea, nine over the Kaluga Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, six over the Rostov Region, four over the Leningrad Region, three over the Astrakhan Region, and one over Russia’s Republic of Adygea.

Consequences

- Korocha in the Belgorod Region came under attack by two Ukrainian drones.

- Five people were injured, four of them minors, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

- An 18-year-old man suffered abrasions on the face, a 16-year-old girl had abrasions on the legs and a hand injury, while another one sustained a foot injury.

- Two 16-year-old boys received abrasions to the soft tissue of their heads and backs.

- A medical team provided assistance to the injured at the scene, but they refused hospitalization.

- A social facility was damaged in the attack, with shattered windows and a cracked facade.

- In addition, windows were shattered in three apartments and two private houses.

- Six passenger cars were also damaged by shrapnel.

- The roof, facade, and windows of a retail building were damaged by the impact of a second drone.

- Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified, emergency teams are working at the scene.

- Two civilians were wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the Vasilyevsky municipal district in the Zaporozhye Region, district head Natalya Romanichenko reported.