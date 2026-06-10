Duma bans deportation of foreigners who fought in Russian army

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The State Duma has passed in a third and final reading a government bill banning the deportation of foreigners who took part in hostilities as part of the Russian army.

The new provisions will apply to foreign citizens and stateless persons who served under contract and participated in combat operations as part of the Russian Armed Forces or other Russian military formations. In addition, they may not be denied temporary residence permits, residence permits, or work permits. These documents also cannot be revoked.

The bill proposes to cancel all decisions taken since February 24, 2022 on deportation, reduction of the period of temporary stay, refusal to issue these documents and their cancellation in respect of foreigners who fought under contract as part of the Russian army.

If the law is signed by the president, it will enter into force 10 days after its publication.