Smart Intelligent System manufacturing UAVs hit in Kiev — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian military struck Smart Intelligent System enterprise in Kiev, which manufactured drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Struck in the city of Kiev: Smart Intelligent System industrial enterprise, which manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and their components, including airframes, electronic components for long-and medium-range UAVs, navigation instruments, optics, and batteries," the report said.

A facility for the assembly and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles in the southwestern part of Kiev was also struck, where up to 1,000 UAVs of various types were produced per month with the involvement of specialists from a Ukrainian-American company, including AQ-400 Scethe and AQ-100 Bayonet combat and RQ-100 Scout reconnaissance drones.