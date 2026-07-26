Putin says heroes of special military op writing history

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Every era produces its own heroes, and the heroes of the special military operation are writing history today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

"Certain sections are already being added to history textbooks. You know, the river of time is endless, and every era produces its own heroes, including people like you and those who, sadly, are no longer with us, but they are writing history. You and our fallen comrades who gave their lives for Russia, for the Motherland, all of you are writing history," the president said.

"The country must undoubtedly know its history. That is why, for example, the Ministry of Culture is allocating dedicated funding to support filmmakers working in this field," he added.