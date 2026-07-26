Russia to defend its interests in Arctic, Northern Sea Route — Putin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is open to cooperation in the Arctic but will defend its interests in this region, including the Norther Sea Route, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready and open to cooperation in this area, but, naturally, we will defend our interests, as well as the Northern Sea Route. This is because the most efficient and economically viable Northern Sea Route runs largely either through our territorial waters or within Russia’s exclusive economic zone. In other words, it is practically entirely under our control. Well, not practically--it is entirely under our control. The closer to the coast, the more efficient and safer it is," he said at a meeting with Russian Navy servicemen.