Russian Navy plays major role in achieving special op’s goals — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is playing a significant role in attaining the objectives of the special military operation and is a key element of ensuring Russia’s security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today, we are not only remembering the outstanding geographical discoveries, pivotal battles, and the victories of our renowned naval commanders. We have gathered, first and foremost, to assess the current state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the fleet as one of the key elements in ensuring Russia’s security and maintaining global parity through the development of the maritime component of our nuclear triad," he said at a meeting with Russian fleet commanders.

"The Navy, including the marines, plays a crucial role in carrying out the objectives of the special military operation," he said. "Naval systems are delivering crushing blows to the enemy with high-precision weapons. Marines are advancing, fighting valiantly, skillfully, and fearlessly. The entire country supports them and awaits their victorious return home.".