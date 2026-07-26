Russia never wanted confrontation in Arctic — Putin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia has never wanted any confrontation in the Arctic, but has always invited everyone to work together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have neve sought any confrontation in this part of the world. On the contrary, we have always invited all those interested to work together within the framework of international law. We are ready to do this jointly with all," he said at a meeting with Russian Navy servicemen.

"But, of course, taking into account that these routes belong to Russia," he added.