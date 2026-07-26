Russia launches group strike against Ukrainian defense enterprises overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces launched a group strike using ground-and air-launched precision weapons overnight, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kiev and the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike using high-precision ground-and air-based weapons, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kiev involved in the production, assembly, and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and their components, as well as infrastructure facilities at the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa region used for the delivery and storage of military cargo and fuel and lubricants," the report said.