Putin gives Tokayev detailed account of special op — Kremlin spokesman

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to freeze the conflict in Ukraine by giving him a detailed account about the progress of the special military operation, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked how the Russian president responded to the Kazakh leader’s initiative, the spokesman said: "Of course, he replied. He told him everything about the special military operation in details.".

Peskov said that considering Kiev’s stance, "freezing is impossible as such."

"We have our key prerequisite - we must achieve our goals," he emphasized.