Top Iranian diplomat informs Lavrov about steps toward deescalation in Middle East

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign MInister Abbas Araghchi has informed his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, about diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The top Iranian diplomat informed Lavrov about ongoing diplomatic efforts geared toward deescalating tensions in the Middle East following the United States' aggression against the Islamic Republic," the ministry said.

During a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for thwarting the Kiev regime’s reckless actions, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Araghchi thanked the Astrakhan authorities for providing assistance to the crew of the attacked vessel and stressed the need to put a stop to such reckless actions by the Kiev regime," it said.