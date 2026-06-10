Russia says Denmark's plants making military goods for Ukraine support terrorism

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia regards Denmark's deployment of facilities producing military goods for Ukraine as a hostile step and as assistance to the terrorist Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see the deployment of enterprises in Denmark in the interests of the criminal terrorist Kiev regime as a criminal act that undermines the prospect of a political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict, and is fraught with its further escalation," she said at a news briefing. "Of course, we consider this as financing terrorist activities, facilitating terrorist activities."

Zakharova said that Copenhagen "is obsessed with rabid Russophobia, is ready to turn a blind eye to the involvement of the relevant Ukrainian companies in corruption scandals, is ready to compromise the basic requirements of industrial environmental safety, is ready to ignore the opinion of its own population."

"The idea of human rights, freedoms, and humanism has been trampled on," the diplomat stated. "It is obvious that weapons and the production of components for them, which are planned to be deployed in Denmark by Ukrainian enterprises, will continue to be used to launch terrorist attacks. I would like to emphasize that there are terrorist attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation."