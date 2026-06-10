MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Kiev’s actions, such as the drone strike on the building housing the Siege of Sevastopol panorama, once again justify Russia's fight for its regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Such attacks make it clear once again that we are right in our fight for Russian regions. This fight will end in victory for Russia," he pointed out.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said earlier that a targeted Ukrainian drone strike had caused a fire in the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) early on Wednesday. There were no casualties. According to the governor, the panorama was almost destroyed. Razvozhayev said that the same had happened during the Great Patriotic War, and that the panorama would be restored as it had been done in the mid-20th century.