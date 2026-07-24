Prime minister emphatically declares Slovakia will not be part of Coalition of Willing

BRATISLAVA, July 24. /TASS/. Slovakia "has not been, is not, and will not be" a member of the Coalition of the Willing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"As Slovakia's prime minister, I officially declare that Slovakia has not been, is not, and will not be a member of the Coalition of the Willing, which supports the war in Ukraine," Fico wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia). He stressed that he "has not attended a single meeting of this military club."

The prime minister said that he had spoken with the French ambassador to Slovakia regarding the matter. According to Fico, the ambassador assured him that the issue was the result of a misunderstanding and that the French diplomatic mission would publicly clarify it. Fico also reiterated that Slovakia does not provide military assistance to Ukraine and supplies only humanitarian aid.

Reports saying that Slovakia had joined the coalition were published on Thursday by the euBrief news portal, which is affiliated with the Euractiv website. The news portal cited information provided by the French Embassy in Slovakia.

The Coalition of the Willing is an informal group of countries, primarily European states, established to support Ukraine. Announced in the spring of 2025, the initiative brings together more than 30 countries prepared to provide military and logistical assistance. The coalition is working on security guarantees, but it has no fixed membership, and participation varies depending on the commitments undertaken.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Coalition of the Willing seeks not peace but the continuation of the war and is encouraging that outcome. He also said the group is under the mistaken belief that Russia can be strategically defeated.