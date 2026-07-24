Massive drone attack in Belgorod region, injuries reported

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched a drone attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod District, resulting in casualties, acting regional governor Alexander Shuvayev announced on the Max channel.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod District are under massive attack by enemy drones. Unfortunately, there are casualties who were quickly taken to hospitals. They are being examined. Our doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance," he wrote.

The regional governor also reported damage and fires, which are being extinguished by fire crews, and special forces are continuing their work. "Please stay away from windows and observe safety precautions. Refrain from traveling or going outdoors," Shuvayev said.