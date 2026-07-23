One killed, three injured as Turkish cargo ship en route from Russia hit in Black Sea

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The Turkish dry cargo ship MV Reyhan Sari, carrying coal from the Russian port of Taman to Trabzon, was attacked by a drone in the Black Sea, leaving one crew member dead and three others injured, the Oksijen newspaper reported.

According to the paper, the attack occurred in international waters off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province.

T and O Maritime, the company that owns the vessel, said the incident had taken place on July 22.

"One of our company’s commercial vessels was damaged in a drone attack. Despite the damage, it continued its voyage and reached the port of Samsun. The attack disabled the dry cargo ship’s communication systems, complicating efforts to maintain contact with the vessel after the incident. <...> After receiving permission from the relevant government agencies and authorities, two crew members injured in the attack were airlifted from the ship by helicopter and taken to medical facilities in Samsun. According to the information received, one of the crew members is currently unreachable, while access to the crew cabin remains unavailable due to the aftermath of the attack," the company said in a statement.