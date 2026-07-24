US strikes on Iran kill 55 people since June 27 — health ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. At least 55 people have been killed and 629 others injured in US strikes on Iran between June 27 and July 23, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said.

"Since the beginning of the US airstrikes on June 27 through 9:00 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. GMT) on July 23, 629 people have been injured and 55 killed," he wrote on X.

Kermanpour added that the death toll includes six women and three minors. The injured include 24 women and 24 minors. A total of 36 people injured in the US strikes remain hospitalized across the country.

The United States and Israel started a warwith Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.