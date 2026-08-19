NATO vows to defend US bases in Europe — Reuters

BRUSSELS, August 19. /TASS/. NATO says it is ready to defend US bases in Europe in the event of potential strikes from Iran, the possibility of which, in the absence of an agreement with the US, was reported to the Financial Times by anonymous sources allegedly close to "official Tehran."

"A NATO spokesperson stated, regarding the alleged possibility of Iranian attacks on US targets in Europe, that NATO is fully prepared to address any threat and defend all member allies," Reuters reported.

Earlier, the Financial Times published a story citing anonymous sources who claimed that Iran is allegedly prepared to launch strikes against US bases not only in the Middle East but also in Europe, if Washington continues to refrain from signing a peace agreement with Tehran.