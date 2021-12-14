Defense contractor completes upgrade of Malka heavy howitzers for Russian troops

YEKATERINBURG, December 14. /TASS/. Uraltransmash (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer integrated into the state tech corporation Rostec) completed the upgrade of 203mm self-propelled howitzers for the Russian Army, the Company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The Malka large-caliber howitzers considered among the world’s most powerful artillery guns in their class were delivered to the Russian troops, the press office specified.

"As part of the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan, Uraltransmash completed the delivery of 203mm 2S7M self-propelled guns for Russia’s Defense Ministry after their major repairs with heavy upgrade," the press office said in a statement.

As Uraltransmash CEO Dmitry Semizorov said, the upgrade improved the gun chassis’ control, cut the time of its preparations for opening fire with modern communications, increased the self-propelled gun's position accuracy with the digital guidance and fire control system and fully replaced imported components.

The Malka is an upgraded version of the 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun developed in the 1980s and considered among the world’s most powerful guns up to date. The self-propelled artillery gun is designated to strike vital enemy targets and facilities in the tactical depth beyond the frontline.