Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields, ammo depots over past day

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and ammunition depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 164 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Belgorod direction inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Mikhailovskoye and Turya in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 35 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamenka, Kutkovka, Moskovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, nine pickup trucks and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka and Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 295 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novaya Poltavka, Krasnoarmeysk, Muravka, Dimitrov, Grishino, Novonikolayevka and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns, including a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 85 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 236 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 236 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed eight JDAM guided aerial bombs and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 236 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 53,821 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,048 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,553 multiple rocket launchers, 24,152 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,615 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.