US spending on war with Iran could exceed trillion dollars — The Intercept

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. The cost of the current US military campaign against Iran risks reaching one trillion dollars if fighting drags on, The Intercept quoted expert estimates and the dynamics of military spending.

The Pentagon said the US spent about $11.3 billion in just one week of its war on Iran; President Donald Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett similarly put the figure at $12 billion, The Intercept said.

At the very least, analysts say the war is burning through between $1 billion and $2 billion per day — or roughly $11,500 to $23,000 per second. The cost, The Intercept says, could rise to a quarter trillion dollars or more over the coming months.

Even that is a drop in the bucket compared to the long-term expenses, which could cost the U.S. trillions of dollars in the decades to come. One of the officials lamented that Americans would be paying off the war for generations.

Analysts say that while maintaining the current intensity of strikes and the need to replenish the stocks of expensive missiles, the total amount may become comparable to the multi-year costs of the campaign in Iraq or Afghanistan.