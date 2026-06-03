AvtoVAZ CEO names company’s most profitable car model to date

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Lada Niva Travel is currently AvtoVAZ's most profitable model, company CEO Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The most profitable model, so to speak, as expected due to increased production volumes, is the Niva Travel today. That is, it is lucrative," he said.

Sokolov noted that the Lada Granta was previously the company's bestseller in terms of profit generation and margins. At the same time, the automaker is also pleased with the performance of the Lada Vesta.

"It has also started to gain momentum over the past two months. Its sales volumes at dealerships are exceeding our expected targets and budget parameters," the AvtoVAZ head added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is underway on June 3-6. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future."

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.