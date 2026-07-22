Russia's trade with Asia-Pacific almost entirely shifted to rubles, friendly currencies

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and countries in the Asia-Pacific region has been almost entirely shifted to settlements in rubles and friendly currencies, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry Marat Berdyev said in an interview with TASS.

"Let me cite a few figures illustrating our engagement in the Asia-Pacific. Russia's trade turnover with the region has already reached about $500 bln, accounting for more than 74% of Russia's total foreign trade," the diplomat said.

"Settlements for this trade have been almost entirely switched to rubles and friendly currencies," he added.