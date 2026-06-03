Russia’s Shnaider ousts World No. 1 Sabalenka to reach 2026 French Open semis

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Diana Shnaider advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 French Open on Wednesday upsetting World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

In a match that lasted for 2 hours and 12 minutes, the 25th-seeded Shnaider, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, came from a set and a double break down to stun top seed Sabalenka 3-6; 7-5; 6-0.

In the semifinals round, Shnaider is set to face off against World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska from Poland, who earlier in the day knocked out Russia’s 22nd-seeded Anna Kalinskaya.

Shnaider, 22, is currently ranked 23rd in the WTA Rankings. She holds five WTA titles. Her best result in Grand Slams was reaching Round 4 of the 2024 US Open. At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she captured a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Mirra Andreeva.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open takes place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff from the United States are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.