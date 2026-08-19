Presidential envoy says format of president’s addresses may be revised

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The format of the Russian president’s addresses to the Federal Assembly may be adjusted in light of changing realities, Presidential Representative in the State Duma Garry Minkh said in an interview with TASS, adding that the speech before the chambers of parliament is not an end in itself.

"I think so. One cannot rule out the possibility that the format will be revised," he said when asked a respective question. Minkh drew a parallel with the 2020 constitutional amendments, which were necessitated by changing realities.

"Therefore, a change in reality will undoubtedly, and necessarily, entail changes to the established forms of interaction between the head of state and the chambers [of parliament] or other institutions of the political system. So, I wouldn’t rule anything out here. In other words, the concept can be rethought. For example, the annual aspect could be dropped from the term ‘annual address’. We shall see. Addressing the chambers is not an end in itself, the times and the tasks are different now," he concluded.