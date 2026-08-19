Russian diamond exports to India drop by almost 50% year-on-year in January-June

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian diamond exports to India declined by nearly 50% year-on-year to 1.2 million carats in January-June 2026, Vedomosti business daily reported, citing data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India.

In June alone, shipments fell fourfold year-on-year to 54,120 carats. Gem-quality diamond exports decreased nearly 2.8-fold to 511,087 carats in the first half of the year, while industrial diamond supplies fell 22% to 719,640 carats. They accounted for 42% and 58% of total shipments, respectively.

In monetary terms, January-June deliveries declined by nearly 38% to $106.5 million, and by 23% in June to $14.6 million. The average price of Russian gem-quality diamonds increased 8% to $206.7 per carat in the first half of the year, reaching $382.7 per carat in June.

In 2025, Russia's diamond exports to India fell by 31% to approximately 4 million carats. In monetary terms, shipments decreased 39% to $406.4 million.