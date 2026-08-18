Russia does not back calls for overthrowing constitutional order in Azerbaijan — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Remarks by Russian journalists, who were earlier put on Azerbaijan’s wanted list for calling for a violent overthrow of the republic’s constitutional order, do not reflect Russia’s approach in relations with Baku, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said.

"We are aware of these. Remarks made by these individuals in no way reflect Moscow’s approach to Azerbaijan and relations with the republic," she said.

"We believe that Russian-Azerbaijani ties should develop on the basis of the existing bilateral legal framework, primarily on the Declaration of allied relations signed at the supreme level in Moscow on February 22, 2022," Zakharova said in a comment, posted on the ministry’s website.