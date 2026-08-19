Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 57 Ukrainian UAV centers, 210 drones in past day

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have downed 210 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eliminated 57 enemy UAV control centers, three Starlink stations, and three ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense teams and mobile armed units intercepted 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 106 heavy battlefield hexacopters, and seven enemy loitering munitions. <…> In addition, 57 UAV control centers, three Starlink satellite communication stations, 33 robotic systems, and three enemy field ammunition depots were located and destroyed," the officer said.

According to him, three Ukrainian mortars were also eliminated.