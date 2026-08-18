Grossi urges to stop attacks on nuclear facilities after deadly strike on Energodar

VIENNA, August 18. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said attacks on nuclear facilities need to stop in the wake of the recent drone attack on a bus stop in Energodar, used by the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) employees.

"The IAEA has been informed that a drone exploded at a bus stop used by staff travelling to the Zaporizhzhya NPP at around 06:00 today," the IAEA said on the X social network. "The ZNPP Director informed the IAEA team that the explosion caused 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one death and three serious injuries, describing it as the worst event the plant has faced."

The IAEA was also informed about attacks on the ZNPP industrial area. No harm to nuclear safety and security was reported.

In the statement, Grossi called upon military commanders, responsible for the attacks, "to put an immediate stop to these unacceptable actions which are in absolute contradiction to the 7 pillars and the 5 principles and constitute great risks to nuclear safety and security during the conflict."