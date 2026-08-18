Russia plans to increase labor quota for Myanmar — minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia may increase its quota on workers from Myanmar, but the signing of two agreements is required first, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"Employers have learned how to work with workers from Myanmar, so they are recruiting them. This year, our quota for Myanmar is over 200 people, but it has been growing year over year. To further enlarge the quota, two agreements need to be signed - one on readmission and the other one about organized recruitment," he said.

"To put things into perspective, it should be noted that 3.5 million workers from Myanmar are working across Southeast Asia. They have a skilled workforce, including welders, structural assemblers and so on, and this is exactly who we lack in some of our projects. They are skilled workers," he said.