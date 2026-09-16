YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas doesn't ever seem to say anything of substance - all she does is spew hate about Russia.

"She does not say anything that would benefit Brussels and the EU in the context of those countries’ interests. She does not care about them," the Russian diplomat told TASS in an interview. "All she does is convey sheer hatred toward our country, like a broken record," Zakharova argued.

Commenting on Kallas accusing Russia of allegedly being behind the incident with a Warsaw-bound passenger train from Kiev, the diplomat said it was no use saying anything at all to the EU’s chief diplomat. "It’s no use addressing her. The only thing that needs to be done is refuting this false information," Zakharova noted as she dismissed dialogue with people, who, in her words, supported neo-Nazism.

"It’s worth discussing how much fake information she puts out or gets retransmitted from the high rostrums in Brussels. We need to work hard to disavow fakes and expose their lies," the Russian diplomat stressed.