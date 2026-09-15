Zelensky dismisses Kravchenko as prosecutor general

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko as prosecutor general of Ukraine on Tuesday, after which the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal, with no votes against.

Kravchenko had held the post since June 2025. On September 4, anti-corruption bodies announced an operation against an alleged criminal organization within the prosecutor general's office, with searches at Kravchenko's residence. He submitted his resignation on September 7. On September 14, he signed an indictment against NABU Director Semyon Krivonos and a person close to the SAPO head, and said he had left Ukraine on a business trip. Zelensky then submitted the dismissal resolution and removed Kravchenko by decree under martial law.