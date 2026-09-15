YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen tortured residents of the Kursk Region, shooting some of them right in their own homes, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova stated.

"When they [the Ukrainian troops] invaded the Kursk Region, more than 2,000 people found themselves in a terrible situation. Many civilians were shot in their homes. Elderly people were killed, and even children were murdered," she said, displaying artifacts from her office at the "Historical Catastrophe: 21st-Century Neo-Nazism" exhibition.

Lantratova showed a trident-shaped branding iron used by Ukrainian servicemen to brand soldiers and civilians in the Kursk Region, just as the Nazis had branded Soviet soldiers during the Great Patriotic War.

She also demonstraited a drill bit that Ukrainian neo-Nazis used to drill into a clergyman’s legs. "A civilian woman recounted that after such torture, it took her a long time to learn to walk again," the ombudswoman said.