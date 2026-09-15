Russian diplomat warns NATO countries against supporting nuclear proliferation

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russia advises the "hot heads" in Western Europe to think twice about supporting nuclear proliferation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth (IFY).

"We would advise these Western European hot heads to take a sober look around the world and take our warnings very seriously," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on Finland’s move to join a France-led advanced nuclear deterrence initiative.

"More broadly, I would also give this advice to all NATO capitals that place Russophobia and the selfish goals of their politicians above security interests in their countries," she added.