Three fires break out after massive attack on Taganrog

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 15. /TASS/. Three fires broke out following a massive attack on Taganrog, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said.

Emergency services are working at the affected sites, and no casualties have been reported.

"Our city has once again come under a massive enemy attack. Three fires broke out. Emergency services are working at the affected sites," she wrote on Max.

Kambulova added that the missile attack had damaged windows in five apartment buildings and three private homes. A special commission will begin assessing the damage in the morning.

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar earlier said that Taganrog had come under a massive missile attack overnight, with no casualties reported. The attack damaged warehouses belonging to agricultural businesses and Russian e-commerce company Ozon, as well as windows in residential buildings, an educational institution and a commercial building, a gas pipe and a grocery store.