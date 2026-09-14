MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated a British soldier fighting for Ukraine in the special military operation zone, sources in the Russian defense ministry reported.

The sources said that three more Ukrainian officers have been killed as well, including a senior lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"The UK Ministry of Defense has reported the death of one of its servicemen in Ukraine as a result of a 'tragic incident,'" the statement from the ministry reads.

"This is not the first case of a British soldier dying on the territory of the ‘independent’ state," the statement continued. "On one of the fronts of the special military operation, 23-year-old Senior Lieutenant [NSU] Bik Nazara was killed. In the DPR [the Donetsk People’s Republic], Senior Lieutenant Taras Ivanovich Gnatyuk was killed."

"The death of Junior Lieutenant Ivan Kushkevich, commander of an engineering platoon of the 703rd Support Brigade, has been confirmed," the statement added.