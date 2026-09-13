North Korea conducts drills involving cruise and ballistic missiles — news agency

PYONGYANG, September 14. /TASS/. The Korean People’s Army conducted joint drills involving long-range artillery and missile forces, using strategic cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The exercises took place on September 12. Five North Korean artillery and missile units participated. Strike drones and large-caliber multiple-launch rocket systems equipped with thermobaric munitions were also deployed.

Marshal Pak Jong Chon, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and Major General Ryu Chang Son, Director of the Artillery Bureau of the Korean People's Army General Staff, led the drills.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, all strike systems involved simultaneously struck their designated targets "with 100% accuracy."