Dmitriev calls European gas price surge natural result of Eurocrats' policies

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Rising gas prices in Europe are a natural consequence of Eurocrats' failed energy policies, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Gas prices in Europe will continue to rise – a natural result of Eurocrats' failed energy policies," Dmitriev wrote on Max.

The price of gas in Europe exceeded $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading on Monday for the first time since December 2022. The price of October futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $1,004 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 84.07 euros per MWh.