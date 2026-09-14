Finland to join French forward nuclear deterrence project

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. Finland has decided to participate in France’s forward nuclear deterrence project, the leaders of the two countries said in a joint statement published by the Elysee Palace.

"Today, Finland has decided to join Forward Deterrence. This decision, in conformity with the two countries’ respective international obligations, is an important step for European security, and for bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

The statement added that the move does not conflict with the international obligations of either country. The Elysee Palace said the decision will create opportunities for "strategic signalling, as well as the ability to manage escalation below the nuclear threshold."

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview with Kyodo in August that Helsinki is interested in discussing the extension of France’s ‘nuclear umbrella’ across Europe. She also said that Finland does not intend to deploy nuclear weapons, despite recent amendments to the country’s legislation allowing the import and storage of nuclear material.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously said that France intends to implement the concept of "forward deterrence," which includes joint exercises with partner countries as well as deploying elements of France’s strategic forces in other countries across the European continent. The French president also announced plans to increase the country’s nuclear arsenal, while Paris no longer intends to disclose the exact number of warheads.