MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Residents of the Odessa metropolitan area are providing the Russian side with the coordinates of warehouses containing dual-use cargo, pro-Russian underground resistance told TASS.

"They're keeping a close eye on fuel tanks, docks, and warehouses at terminals across the Odessa metropolitan area - places through which dual-use cargo could be received again. Officially, Kiev will blame it all on ‘FSB agents.’ But in reality, some of the information comes from ordinary people who are tired of living near dangerous facilities," the source said.

In early September, the pro-Russian resistance told TASS that the port of Odessa looked practically dead following the Russian Armed Forces’ summer strikes. According to the source, Russian servicemen are exclusively targeting dry cargo ships, which are used to transport dual-use cargo, as well as fuel tanks intended for military purposes.