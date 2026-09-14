NEW DELHI, December 14. /TASS/. The India-hosted BRICS summit has demonstrated to the West that the world and the rules that govern it need to change, Indian political scientist and Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation Nandan Unnikrishnan told TASS.

The expert expressed hope that the New Delhi summit would particularly make the United States "see that the rules must change." "The world will no longer be what they wanted it to be because other countries are no longer ready to take it. So they better adapt," he noted, adding that "it’s going to be a long fight as they are unlikely to surrender quickly."

"The summit’s participants showed the world that 11 countries, which are different in terms of their political, social and economic systems, still can work together," Unnikrishnan pointed out. He emphasized that BRICS had "the central idea based on a desire for global change, including the rules that govern the world." "This appeals to all countries, including those that aren’t members of the group at this point," the political scientist noted.

According to him, the voice of the Global South should have more weight. "This is the backbone that unites all countries, because it is in the interests of all nations, including China, regardless of its high level of development. This is the foundation on which BRICS has been able to bring together all other issues and find common ground," the expert said.

New Delhi hosted the 18th BRICS summit on September 12-13. The meeting’s participants unanimously approved the 140-point New Delhi Declaration, which covers all key issues of cooperation within the group, including practical steps to boost trade, logistics and technological capabilities.