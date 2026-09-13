Trump doesn’t rule out US claiming control over Iranian oil

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The United States may claim to gain control over Iranian oil, US President Donald Trump told reporters at his golf club in Ireland.

"We'll ultimately get out unless we decide to stay and keep the oil, like Venezuela," he said, refusing to comment on an upcoming meeting of Gulf countries’ representatives due on September 14, where Iran intends to take part.

"I don't care. That's up to them. They could be happy," he added.

Oman will host a meeting of foreign ministers from the Gulf nations. On September 11, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed his country’s participation. According to Baghaei, along with regional issues, the ministers will address the results of the Iranian-Omani talks on agreeing safe routes for commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.