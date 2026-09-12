Saudi air force delivers almost 130 strikes on Yemeni territory in two days — Houthis

RABAT, September 12. /TASS/. Over the past two days, the Saudi Arabian air force delivered almost 130 strikes on the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Over the past 48 hours, Saudi warplanes delivered 129 strikes on the provinces of Taiz, Marib, Al-Hudaydah, Al-Jawf, Saada, Amran and Hajja," the spokesman said.

In his words, the air raids were performed by "F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, which took off from Saudi military bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif."

The spokesman said that the Houthis "will not leave these strikes unanswered."