UAE became one of Russia’s closest partners in region — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Over the 55 years of diplomatic relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of Russia’s closest partners in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"At the outset, I would like to note that this December, if I am not mistaken, our countries will mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Putin said, opening the bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi. "Much has changed over these years, both in the world and in our bilateral ties. The United Arab Emirates has become one of our closest partners in the region."

"Our economic ties are developing successfully, with trade reaching substantial levels and continuing to grow. We also maintain close cooperation on political and security matters," the Russian leader added.

In his view, bilateral ties will only grow stronger in the future.

"I am confident that, despite the current difficulties, the situation will stabilise and our relations will remain strong and continue to develop. I have no doubt about that," Putin said.