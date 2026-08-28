Russia begins mass production of Volna Kupol Garant EW system — defense source

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Serial production of Russia’s latest electronic warfare system, the Volna Kupol Garant, which is capable of effectively countering the Starlink satellite system, has been started, a Russian defense industry source told TASS.

"The Volna Kupol Garant system has proven effective, and we have begun to produce and deploy it on a larger scale. Now quantity has transformed into quality, and we have essentially blocked the skies from Starlink wherever we need to. The enemy has been dealt a crushing blow. <…> It was recently reported that Russia has deployed a new defense system designed to counter Starlink, which the Ukrainian armed forces have been using to launch strikes deep into our country. Today, the Volna has become a factor affecting not only the special military operation zone, but also having global influence. Thanks to its engineers and its military-industrial complex, Russia has suddenly acquired a true instrument of international policy," the source said.

The source noted that a few days ago, Vladimir Zelensky awarded Elon Musk, the creator of the Starlink project, the Ukrainian Order of Freedom. "This award found its hero precisely because of his resistance to terrorist attacks against Russia and its citizens. Indeed, Musk explicitly prohibits the use of Starlink over Russia, but freely allows it to be hacked and installed on long-range strike drones of the Ukrainian armed forces. This is direct complicity in the killing of Russians. And while the Foreign Ministry or the Investigative Committee is still preparing its response, our engineers have prepared their own. And it has caused an uproar not only in Ukraine, but around the world," he stated.

How Volna Kupol Garant EW system works

The Russian defense industry source emphasized that Volna Kupol Garant does not interfere with ground terminals. "It operates from above and disrupts the operation of the satellites themselves in orbit. Using a narrow, powerful, directional radio signal, it blinds the satellites’ receiving antennas, causing the spacecraft’s onboard systems to fail and ground terminals to stop functioning. Right before our eyes, the Volna system was conceived, developed, produced as prototypes, and underwent several modifications and improvements. And today, we can safely say that it has entered mass production," the source stated.

According to him, the system’s signal is so powerful that a single Volna Kupol Garant device can shut down Starlink across a vast area. "Several devices can shut down an entire region. Dozens of devices activated simultaneously could cause a temporary disruption in Starlink’s operations. But the most interesting thing is that Russia reserves the right to distribute this technology to all interested countries around the world. Tools with similar capabilities and power have already appeared in China. This is just the beginning. Elon Musk has gotten himself into the wrong game. If Starlink does not stop aiding and abetting terrorism, it will be up to Russia to decide whether to shut down Starlink only over our territory or worldwide," the source said.

Earlier, the publication El Mundo reported on numerous complaints from the Ukrainian military that Russian electronic warfare systems had begun jamming Starlink, causing them serious problems. The article said that the Russian electronic warfare system Volna Kupol Garant is capable of disabling the Starlink satellite network, which is widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces.