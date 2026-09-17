US, allies boost potential for nuclear war — North Korea’s deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Together with its allies, the United States is gradually building up potential for a nuclear war, North Korea's Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang Il said.

"The main reason why the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains stuck in the vicious circle of confrontation and escalation lies in the reckless political and military provocations on the part of the United States and its henchmen, who have pursued a hostile policy toward the DPRK for 80 years, gradually building up potential for a nuclear war," he told the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security.

Kim Kang Il went on to say that such actions on the part of the United States and its allies, who continue to boost their nuclear potential, give North Korea "enough reason to create a strong nuclear shield."

"Our nuclear strategy has been adopted on the basis of a precise analysis of national security threats, both existing and potential," the North Korean official added.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been held regularly since 2006 and is organized by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences. The annual event in Beijing focuses on security cooperation both in the Asia-Pacific region and on a global scale. The main principles of this important platform for promoting military dialogue are equality, transparency, tolerance, and exchange of experience. This year, the forum brings together around 2,000 delegates representing around 100 countries, regions and international organizations.