Russia sees enormous potential for linking transport corridors of EAEU, SCO — envoy

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Russian authorities see enormous potential in synchronizing programs for the development of international transport corridors within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"We see enormous potential for synchronizing efforts to develop international transport corridors passing through the territories of the [Eurasian Economic] Union and SCO member states," he said at a roundtable on cooperation between the EAEU and the SCO. "We consider the integration of information infrastructure, the adoption of unified standards for electronic trade documentation, the exchange of freight transport data, and the creation of shared digital platforms to be priorities in aligning logistics projects. All of this will significantly accelerate and simplify the delivery of goods," the diplomat noted.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. Its members include Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.

The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.