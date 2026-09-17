Fire breaks out at oil refinery near Yaroslavl after drone attack

YAROSLAVL, September 17. /TASS/. An oil processing plant in Central Russia’s Yaroslavl Region was damaged during a drone attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on the Max messenger.

"A major attack by enemy drones was repelled today. 65 drones have been downed. No deaths or injuries have been reported," he said. "An oil refinery was damaged. Fire is being put out."

Falling drone fragments also smashed windows in several apartment blocks and damaged a number of cars. At this point, no drone alert is in place in the region.