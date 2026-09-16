Era of US global dominance over — media

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The era of US dominance on the world stage has ended, American historian and political scientist Phillips Payson O’Brien argued in an op-ed published by The Atlantic.

O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, wrote that "the American age" that followed World War II was inevitably going to end, adding that "what’s shocking is how suddenly" that moment arrived.

According to O’Brien, America’s military strength, global network of bases and logistics systems, and military and diplomatic partnerships around the world proved insufficient to defeat Iran. He stressed that the erosion of US capabilities was not solely the fault of President Donald Trump. However, he argued that the war with Iran had revealed how profoundly the dynamics of global power had shifted and how far American strength had declined.

In the expert’s view, a key reason Washington refrained from escalating the military conflict with Iran over the summer, despite its threats against Tehran, was the loss of its operational base in Bahrain. The facility had served as a crucial logistics hub and housed the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. O’Brien noted that US officials had reportedly considered not rebuilding US military bases in the Persian Gulf that sustained extensive damage in Iranian strikes. He believes that the US military is currently unable to defend some of its key facilities even against a less technologically advanced adversary such as Iran.

O’Brien described the weakening of US power as having a "cascading effect" that had already undermined the Pentagon’s position in the Asia-Pacific region. He called Washington’s transfer of military equipment from the region to the Middle East a "desperate move," saying it demonstrated that US military resources, despite being vast compared with those of most other countries, were "not infinite."

The expert also said the erosion of Washington’s long-standing alliances would be "devastating to America’s global position." Other countries are "already adjusting" to the newly exposed weaknesses of the United States, he added

O’Brien predicted that US global influence would continue to decline. The conflict with Iran demonstrated that the American age had "come to an end," he concluded.